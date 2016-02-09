Rams Must Pay $7.2M In Atty Fees In Seat Licenses Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Monday granted $7.2 million in attorney fees under a settlement agreement in a class action brought by football fans who bought personal seat licenses for St. Louis Rams home games before a 2015 decision to move the NFL team to Los Angeles. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. issued two $3.6 million awards, each to be paid by the St. Louis Rams LLC, to counsel for two separate classes: one of fans who purchased their licenses from FANS Inc., an intermediary that first sold the licenses, and another for those who purchased them directly from...

