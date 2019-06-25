Real Estate Rumors: Silverback, Equinox Fitness, Publix

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Silverback Development has landed $90 million in construction financing for a condo project in New York City's Gramercy neighborhood, the Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The loan from Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and MSD Partners is for 359 Second Ave., where Silverback is planning to build more than 50 units across 13 stories, according to the report. Equinox Fitness has reached a deal to stay in its 36,500-square-foot space on Wall Street for another 20 years, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The gym chain has renewed its lease at 14 Wall St., which is owned by Alexander Rovt, and asking rent...

