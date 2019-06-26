Real Estate Rumors: Chess Builders, Stellar, Rieber

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Developer Chess Builders has scored $65 million in construction financing for a residential and hotel project in the South Bronx, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The loan from S3 Capital Partners is for the second tower of Chess Builders' project at 210 E. 135th St., which is slated to have a total of 24 hotel rooms, 430 rental units, 210 parking spaces and 5,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the report. A joint venture of Belveron Partners and Camber Property Group has purchased a Bronx apartment building for $76.3 million, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The deal is for 1133...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS