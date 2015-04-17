NJ Court OKs $500K Luxury Apartment Fire Settlement

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court on Monday greenlit a settlement of potentially $500,000 between an Edgewater, New Jersey, luxury apartment complex developer and former residents who were temporarily displaced by a 2015 fire at one of the developer's properties. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Dickson granted preliminary approval of the settlement, which provides $3,000 per unit to residents and occupants of the building in question at the time of the Jan. 21, 2015, fire. The settlement also sets aside up to $466,000 in attorney fees and costs. The class first filed suit in February 2015 over the previous month's fire at a 408-unit...

