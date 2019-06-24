FedEx Challenges Commerce Dept.'s Huawei Export Reqs.

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- FedEx Corp. filed a complaint in D.C. federal court Monday seeking an exemption from recently enacted export requirements the U.S. Department of Commerce placed on a slew of Chinese entities including telecom giant Huawei, claiming the regulations are unconstitutional. An employee unloads FedEx trucks at a Boston sorting facility in a file photo. The company is objecting to new requirements that it police certain packages. (AP) In a complaint that doesn't specifically mention Huawei, FedEx claims that requiring the carrier to police packages headed to companies on the so-called Entity List is a violation of the carrier's rights to due process...

