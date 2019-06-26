4 Benefits Policy Developments To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- In the coming months, lawmakers and regulators will be working on proposals that could rescue the ailing multiemployer pension system, let small businesses band together to buy retirement and health care plans, and allow workers to fund parental leave using their Social Security accounts. Here, Law360 tracks four policy developments benefits attorneys should watch in 2019's second half. 2 Retirement Bills Gain Traction in Congress Two significant pieces of retirement legislation have caught lawmakers' interest in the first half of 2019: the Butch Lewis Act, which would rescue retired unionized workers' pensions, and the SECURE Act, which would, among other things,...

