Tiger Woods Cut From Suit Over Bartender's Fatal Crash

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Tiger Woods has been voluntarily dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit that alleged a restaurant he owns served too much alcohol to an employee who died in a car crash after leaving the Florida establishment. Woods was dropped Friday from the suit filed by Mary Katherine Belowsky and Scott Duchene, the parents of bartender Nicholas F. Immesberger. They had alleged Woods and Erica Herman, the manager at the golfer's "flagship restaurant," The Woods Jupiter, were well aware of Immesberger's troubles with drinking, according to the complaint. Herman remains in the lawsuit. "The decision was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that...

