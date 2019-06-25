NY Firm Can't Ditch Texas Suit Over Unpaid Deposition Bills

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based litigation support company can take a New York personal injury firm to Texas court over $53,000 in allegedly unpaid bills, the Fourteenth Court of Appeals said, holding that the firm's Texas work supports jurisdiction there. The intermediate appellate court found that Napoli Bern Ripka Shkolnik & Associates LLP's Texas outpost and the efforts of its Texas partner to coordinate depositions with Stratos Legal Services justify a Texas court's jurisdiction over Stratos' breach of contract suit. Stratos has since been sold to Veritext Legal Solutions. "We conclude this is not one of those rare cases in which a Texas court's...

