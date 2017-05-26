MSG To Pay $1.3M To End Criminal Background Check Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Madison Square Garden has reached a $1.3 million deal to end claims it used criminal conviction background checks from credit reporting agencies to deny employment to minority job applicants with criminal records without investigating the reports or giving prospective employees a chance to dispute them. The job applicants asked a New York federal judge on Monday to sign off on the deal, which requires the sports and entertainment giant to pay $200 to each of the 389 applicants who say they were denied employment due to the content of their background check and denied a copy of the report in violation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS