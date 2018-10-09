7th Circ. Won't Revive Yacht Buyer's Suit Over Engine Claims

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A company claiming it bought a yacht with a faulty engine can't retry its $1 million claim against the American manufacturer because it didn’t prove it was entitled to damages, not even for the vessel’s scrap parts, the Seventh Circuit said Tuesday. A unanimous three-judge panel said it did not need to wade into German yacht buyer SelectSun GmbH’s “multipronged” challenge to the lower court’s finding for manufacturer Porter Inc. because the company cast too wide a net in its “all or nothing” approach to proving damages during a four-day bench trial. SelectSun’s lawsuit accused Indiana-based Porter of making a custom 40-foot Formula yacht...

