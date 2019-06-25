Ford Motor Can't Escape $74M Fatal Worker Injury Verdict

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday upheld a more than $74 million judgment in favor of a woman whose husband was crushed in equipment at a Ford Motor Co. assembly plant and ultimately died, saying the trial court was within its rights to refuse to let a key Ford witness testify. Lisa Ann Ford and her children in February 2018 were awarded $74.1 million — $38 million in compensatory damages, with 95 percent of the fault going to Ford Motor, plus $38 million in aggravating-circumstances damages. On Dec. 8, 2015, Lisa's husband, David Jacob Ford, was delivering vehicle seats to the...

