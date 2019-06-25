FTC, States Crack Down On Robocallers With 94 New Cases

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and enforcers from California, Florida and 15 other states on Tuesday ramped up their growing scrutiny of illegal robocalling activities, announcing 94 new cases and settlements targeting a range of telemarketing operations that have been tied to more than 1 billion unsolicited calls. The sweeping joint crackdown, known as "Operation Call it Quits," marks the latest development in an ongoing push by the FTC and state law enforcement officials to stem the time of "universally loathed pre-recorded telemarketing calls" pitching products and services ranging from credit card interest rate reduction options to medical alert systems, according to...

