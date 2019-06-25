Appeals Court Revives Malpractice Suit Against Mass. Attys

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appeals court on Tuesday revived a legal malpractice suit claiming two attorneys at a Gloucester firm specializing in personal injury cases negotiated poor settlements for a man who suffered a brain injury after an incident while working at a light tower. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Appeals Court reversed a decision that tossed a suit against Orlando & Associates attorneys Joseph M. Orlando and Brian S. McCormick, who negotiated settlements for accident victim Norris Marston on claims made under state and federal law. The appellate court disagreed with a lower court's finding that the suit should be tossed because Norris...

