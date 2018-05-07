Big-Fish Investor Calls $50M Premium Point Loss 'Shocking'

Law360, New York (June 25, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Skybridge Capital executive who heavily staked fallen mortgage-debt hedge fund Premium Point Investments over five years told a Manhattan jury Tuesday that Premium Point CEO Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja was positive right up until a "shocking" 2016 writedown that cost Skybridge more than $50 million. Troy Gayeski, who is in charge of investments at the $9.5 billion Skybridge, became the fourth witness whose testimony directly implicated Ahuja, the former CEO fighting fraud charges at a criminal trial before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla. The trial opened June 5 and is expected to last into July. "I was shocked. The whole...

