Merrill Lynch Admits Spoofing, Settles US Probes For $36.5M

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc. settled two government investigations Tuesday by agreeing to pay a combined $36.5 million and admit the company was at fault for two former traders who cheated the market for precious metals futures contracts. Merrill Lynch, a Bank of America Corp. subsidiary, will pay $25 million to the U.S. Department of Justice under a nonprosecution agreement, including $2.3 million for victims. A separate settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ended a parallel civil inquiry, which also called for $25 million but will net $11.5 million after discounting disgorgement and restitution duplicated in the DOJ agreement. Merrill Lynch...

