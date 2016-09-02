DOJ Probing Chicken Industry For Anti-Competitive Conduct

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice revealed last week that it is investigating potential anti-competitive conduct in the chicken industry, asking an Illinois federal court for permission to weigh in on private litigation against Tyson Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride and several other poultry producers. The DOJ filed a motion on Friday looking to intervene and stay discovery in a case accusing the producers of engaging in a sprawling anti-competitive scheme that raised the price of chicken sold in the U.S. between 2008 and 2016. The private litigation dates to 2016, and the agency said in its motion that while it’s important to keep the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS