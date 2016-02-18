Mercedes, Bosch Denied Quick Appeal Of NJ Emissions Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Mercedes-Benz USA LLC, Daimler AG and Robert Bosch LLC cannot pursue an early appeal of a New Jersey federal judge’s recent decision keeping alive the bulk of a racketeering class action that claims they knowingly sold diesel vehicles rigged with emissions-cheating software, according to a Tuesday ruling. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton denied a request from the German auto companies to seek an interlocutory appeal of a February decision from another New Jersey federal judge, U.S. District Judge Jose L. Linares, refusing to dismiss Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims from a group of drivers who claim they were...

