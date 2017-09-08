9th Circ. Says Contractor Properly Axed From Power Plant Job

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday ruled that a contractor on a Navy power plant project reasonably terminated a subcontractor because of concerns that the work wouldn't be completed on time. In the unpublished ruling, a three-judge panel rejected claims by Dubai-based subcontractor United Infrastructure Projects FZCO and a Lebanon-based affiliate that a deadline under a subcontract with the project's prime contractor, Gilbane Federal, should have been extended past Dec. 4, 2014, for so-called excusable delays. "Because UIP was not entitled to an extension of the contract deadline for excusable delays, the district court did not err in determining that Gilbane was...

