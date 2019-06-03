Express Scripts Calls MTA Prescription Fraud Suit 'Fantasy'

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The New York City Transit Authority resorted to "fantasy" by fudging contract terms in its lawsuit accusing Express Scripts of failing to root out millions of dollars in excessive prescription drug claims, the nation's largest pharmacy benefits manager told a Manhattan federal court Tuesday. Express Scripts Inc. urged the court to dismiss the cash-strapped subway system's suit alleging it let fraudulent claims for compound drugs balloon from thousands to almost $10 million per month, saying the suit is an attempt to shift the blame away from its own incompetence in managing the health plan. Instead of taking measures to revise the...

