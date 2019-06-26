Kinder Morgan Gets Permian Highway Pipeline Suit Tossed

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge has refused to shut down Kinder Morgan's $2 billion Permian Basin-to-Gulf Coast natural gas pipeline, which landowners and municipalities said needs more oversight in a lawsuit filed in April. Travis County District Court Judge Lora Livingston late Tuesday rejected arguments that state regulators abdicated their responsibility to maintain oversight of the Permian Highway Pipeline. A handful of landowners and the governments of Hays County and Kyle, Texas, had claimed pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC and pipeline owner Permian Highway Pipeline LLC ran roughshod over property rights and acted unconstitutionally. The plaintiffs argued in their...

