High Court Nixes State Residency Reqs. For Liquor Licenses

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a Tennessee law that requires businesses to maintain residency for two years before receiving a liquor license, saying the requirement violates the Constitution’s commerce clause. In a 7-2 decision, the high court held that the law was not saved by the 21st Amendment, which gives states the ability to regulate alcohol sales within their borders. Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said that while the amendment gives states the ability to establish alcohol-related rules for public safety measures, it is not a means to impose “protectionist restrictions on commerce.” “Because Tennessee’s two-year...

