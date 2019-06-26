NJ Justices Won't Review $1.5M Verdict For Ex-MLB Analyst

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Former Phillies relief pitcher Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams can't score any more runs against the MLB Network now that the New Jersey Supreme Court declined Friday to take up a petition that likely sought additional damages, after Williams won a $1.5 million verdict for being fired over bad behavior at a youth game. Williams had worked at the MLB Network as an analyst since 2009, but was suspended and then fired in 2014 after sports news website Deadspin.com reported he'd had a profanity-laden meltdown at a baseball tournament where his 10-year-old son's team — which Williams coached — was playing. Williams sued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS