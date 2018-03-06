Picasso Painting Can Stay At The Met, 2nd Circ. Rules

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art can keep a Pablo Picasso painting sold by a Jewish industrialist to raise money to escape Nazi persecution, as the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday that a $100 million suit brought by a relative of the businessman was filed too late. Laurel Zuckerman, the great-grandniece of the painting's original owners Paul and Alice Leffmann, had waited too long before making a demand for ownership of the painting, called "The Actor." This delay means her claims are barred by the doctrine of laches and were properly dismissed by the district court, a three-judge appellate panel said. The Leffmanns...

