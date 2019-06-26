Orioles Urge NY Court To Throw Out Nats' Arbitration Award

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Baltimore Orioles and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network have asked a New York state court to throw out an arbitration award in their ongoing fight with the Washington Nationals over profits, calling the decision from the MLB-run Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee "fundamentally unfair." In a 38-page memorandum filed Friday, the Orioles and MASN told the court that the arbitration award was the same result as a previous award that had been rejected as being biased and unfair because of Major League Baseball's financial interest in the case. The dispute stems from a 2005 settlement agreement in which the league determined that the...

