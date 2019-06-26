Clock Ran Out On 49ers Fan's Shooting Suit, Court Rules

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has once again rejected a suit by a San Francisco 49ers fan who claimed the team was liable for his injuries when he was shot in a parking lot after a game, saying the statute of limitations ran out long before he filed his most recent complaint. In an opinion filed Tuesday in the state's Sixth Appellate District, the three-judge panel found that the dismissal of Daniel Long's federal court complaint did not negate the two-year statute of limitations in state court. The Santa Clara County suit underlying the Sixth District's ruling is the fifth suit Long...

