NY Real Estate Regulation To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT) -- New York real estate lawyers in the second half of 2019 will be closely watching the impact of new rent control legislation across the state and efforts to further regulate the construction of new hotels in New York City. The New York State Legislature recently passed a sweeping rent control bill, and lawyers say the new law will likely disincentive developers from doing much-needed improvements at rental properties, since the change now makes rent control permanent. And lawyers are also keeping tabs on efforts to require all new hotel construction in New York City to obtain a special permit. Here, Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS