Pratt & Whitney Says It's Not To Blame In $1B Toxins Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Pratt & Whitney has asked a Florida federal court to end property owners' two consolidated lawsuits claiming $1 billion in damages from a rocket and aerospace plant's contamination, arguing the owners haven't shown how the company caused a cancer cluster and a "stigma" that drove off would-be buyers. The aerospace manufacturer asked a Florida court Wednesday to grant it summary judgment and "put an end to the protracted, nine-year history of these consolidated cases," which claim the company's testing and manufacturing plant in western Palm Beach County contaminated a nearby residential community known as the Acreage, caused a cancer cluster there...

