Huawei Took Startup's Secrets, Jury Finds, But Won't Be Fined

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Technology giant Huawei misappropriated the trade secrets of a former employee's startup, a Texas federal jury found Wednesday, declining to award any damages but putting to rest the two-and-a-half-year battle over who stole trade secrets from whom. Huawei Technologies Co. was the first to point the finger at former employee Yiren "Ronnie" Huang in late 2017, but Huang had fired back with counterclaims accusing the smartphone maker of using its case against his startup, CNEX Labs Inc., to steal intellectual property. The jury entered its verdict siding with Huang and CNEX early Wednesday afternoon, the 17th day of trial. Still, it...

