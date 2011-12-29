IPhone Users Want Their Own Suit Over App Store 'Monopoly'

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Neither app developers nor iPhone users want to face Apple jointly in California federal court with allegations that the technology giant is illegally monopolizing the App Store market, as the consumers argued Wednesday that the U.S. Supreme Court demonstrated how different the groups are. A day after developers argued their newly filed suit, headlined by plaintiff Donald R. Cameron, is too different from the long-running proposed consumer class action recently kept alive by the high court to warrant relating them, the consumers similarly said Apple shouldn't be able to bring the two together. "Apple's superficial comparison of the two cases blurs the...

