Wi-Fi Hot Spot Co. Wants Do-Over Of Tainted Patent Trial

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Wi-Fi hot spot company uCloudlink said "irrelevant" witness testimony and other flaws tainted the May trial that saddled the company with $2.8 million in damages over a patent for a global Wi-Fi device it continues to insist is invalid. According to Hong Kong uCloudlink Network Technology Ltd., a New York federal judge should not have allowed Skyroam's parent company SIMO Holdings Inc. to introduce evidence that its former employee Wang Bin allegedly stole trade secrets back in 2013 that he took with him to Shenzhen uCloudlink, according to a motion for judgment as a matter of law or a new trial...

