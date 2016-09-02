DOJ Gets 3 Mos. Discovery Stay In Chicken Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice can intervene in a massive chicken price-fixing suit, but is giving the government only a limited three-month discovery stay so the case isn't unnecessarily delayed. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said he would pause depositions of current and former employees of broiler chicken producers such as Tyson Foods Inc. and Koch Foods Inc. But all other depositions and written discovery can continue in the case, which claims the producers began conspiring in 2008 to raise chicken prices by limiting their supply, he said. The DOJ had requested a six-month stay,...

