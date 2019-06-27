Flores Attys Say Border Facilities Violate Protections For Kids

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The attorneys for a class of migrant children urged a California federal court Wednesday to order Texas border facilities be immediately brought up to snuff, following reports that children there are malnourished and living in freezing and unsanitary conditions. The attorneys claimed that the federal government had violated the decades-old class action settlement known as Flores, which set standards of care for migrant kids in government custody, by failing to hold children in "safe and sanitary" conditions at U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities in the El Paso and Rio Grande Valley sectors, as the Flores agreement requires. The motion asks...

