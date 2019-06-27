SEC Targets 4 Attys Over Alleged Roles In PixarBio Fraud

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission leveled civil securities fraud allegations Thursday against five people, including four attorneys, who allegedly helped facilitate a sham merger and unlawful public stock sales involving embattled Massachusetts biotech PixarBio. According to the suit, two partners at the boutique Manhattan firm Mintz Fraade Law Firm PC — Frederick Mintz and Alan Fraade — prepared attorney opinion letters falsely claiming that shares of a company PixarBio acquired could be sold to the public without restriction, when actually the sales should have been registered with the SEC or subject to a holding period. Those letters allowed three people, including...

