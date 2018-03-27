Drivers Fail To Prove BMW Cars Cheated On Emissions

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday tossed a putative class action accusing BMW and Robert Bosch LLC of installing emissions-cheating software in vehicles, saying the car buyers hadn't adequately shown that they had bought vehicles containing such devices. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty said drivers who bought BMW X5 or 335d diesel vehicles hadn't offered enough evidence that BMW of North America LLC colluded with Bosch to use defeat devices to hide the high levels of pollutants the vehicles were emitting. "Rather," the judge said, "the complaint alleges that one six-year-old X5 model car with 60,000 miles on the odometer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS