Former Raydon Worker Seeks Class Cert. In ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A former Raydon Corp. employee asked a Florida federal judge on Thursday to certify a class of the military contractor's retirement plan participants, saying they should be able to collectively pursue claims that top executives sold stock to the plan at an inflated price. Stephanie Woznicki argued that all of the plan’s participants were negatively impacted by a single stock transaction allegedly orchestrated by the company, its executives and some trustees when they failed to disclose information about a canceled government contract that could cause a fall in the stock’s price immediately following the sale and violated the Employee Retirement Income Securities Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS