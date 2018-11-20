Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

GM's Claim It Didn't Know Of Defect Faces Skeptical Judge

Law360, San Francisco (June 27, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge pressed back Thursday against General Motors' claim that it didn't know it was selling Americans cars with incompatible European-made engine pumps despite customer complaints to federal regulators, asking the automaker whether it had "a responsibility to stay up to date on safety."

General Motors urged U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar to dismiss an amended class action alleging the automaker knowingly sold vehicles with European-made Bosch fuel injection pumps incompatible with American diesel fuel, causing engines to fail. GM argued it didn't know about the issue before buyers purchased the cars despite consumer complaints with the National Highway...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

November 20, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®