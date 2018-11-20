GM's Claim It Didn't Know Of Defect Faces Skeptical Judge

Law360, San Francisco (June 27, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge pressed back Thursday against General Motors' claim that it didn't know it was selling Americans cars with incompatible European-made engine pumps despite customer complaints to federal regulators, asking the automaker whether it had "a responsibility to stay up to date on safety." General Motors urged U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar to dismiss an amended class action alleging the automaker knowingly sold vehicles with European-made Bosch fuel injection pumps incompatible with American diesel fuel, causing engines to fail. GM argued it didn't know about the issue before buyers purchased the cars despite consumer complaints with the National Highway...

