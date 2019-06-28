2nd Circ. Questions Shkreli's Bad Jury Instruction Argument

Law360, New York (June 28, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Infamous pharmaceutical investor turned federal inmate Martin Shkreli's central appeal claim that the judge confused the jury met stiff resistance during a Second Circuit hearing on Friday, as the so-called Pharma Bro sought to undo his seven-year prison sentence. Newly appointed U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco, in particular, sitting on the three-judge panel, appeared incredulous of the idea that U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto improperly instructed the jury, who convicted Shkreli of securities fraud and conspiracy in August 2017, about what they must find regarding Shkreli's intent to defraud, or lack thereof. "I'm having a hard time understanding why this...

