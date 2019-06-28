Malpractice Time Bar Teed Up In 2 Texas High Court Cases

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday granted review in two legal malpractice cases that raise questions surrounding the state's Hughes tolling doctrine, with the petitioners in both cases arguing that the malpractice claims against them are time-barred, not tolled. The so-called Hughes tolling doctrine, set out in 1991's Hughes v. Mahaney & Higgins, stops the clock on legal malpractice claims arising out of litigation until all appeals have run. Now, for the first time in nearly two decades, the Texas Supreme Court appears ready to clarify its contours. In the first case, attorney Guy James Gray disagrees with the Texas Court of Appeals' "holding...

