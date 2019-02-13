Was Novel Gov't Theory In 'Bridgegate' Scandal Too Novel?

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to parse prosecutors' novel use of an anti-theft and anti-bribery statute in reviewing the convictions of two former public officials for realigning lanes to the George Washington Bridge between New York and New Jersey, as the justices tackle whether the misconduct amounted to a crime or simply political shenanigans. In agreeing Friday to take on the case, the high court is poised to scrutinize the government's application of the so-called Section 666 statute — which is traditionally associated with the theft or embezzlement of money — in prosecuting Bridget Anne Kelly and William E. Baroni...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS