Theranos Founder Holmes Gets Aug. 2020 Criminal Trial Date

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Theranos Inc.'s former CEO Elizabeth Holmes and former chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani will face an August 2020 criminal jury trial over claims they lied to investors and doctors about the now-defunct blood testing startup's product capabilities, a California federal judge said Friday. During a hearing in San Jose, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila set jury selection to begin July 28, 2020, and opening arguments to start Aug. 4, 2020. The parties all said they expect the trial will take three months. Federal prosecutor Jeff Schenk urged the judge not to entertain changes to the trial date in the future,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS