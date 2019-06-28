Texas High Court To Hear Ex-Dallas Cowboy’s TMZ Libel Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review whether a lower court was correct in allowing a former Dallas Cowboys player to go forward with his suit against TMZ and Warner Bros. for a story claiming he'd tried to have his wife killed. The media companies sought review of the case last March, after an appeals court ruled that former linebacker Robert Jones' claims of libel and conspiracy could go forward. Former linebacker Robert Jones, who vehemently denied the purported plot and was never charged in connection with it, filed claims in June 2015 for libel, civil conspiracy, intentional infliction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS