Miley Cyrus Can't Ditch 'We Can't Stop' Copyright Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday refused to toss a copyright lawsuit that claims Miley Cyrus' 2013 hit "We Can't Stop" ripped off an earlier reggae track, though he sharply limited the damages the pop singer may face. Adopting a recommendation from a magistrate judge, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected an effort to end a case that claims Cyrus lifted much of her song from "We Run Things," a song released in Jamaica in 1988 by a reggae artist known as Flourgon. But Kaplan also ruled that Flourgon cannot recover damages for any infringement prior to March 2015, or recover any...

