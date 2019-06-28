Another Parent Charged In 'Varsity Blues' Admissions Scandal

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Boston filed charges Friday against a parent in the "Varsity Blues" scandal for the first time since the case against 50 defendants was announced in March, saying a California man will plead guilty to paying bribes to secure his son's admission to the University of Southern California. The government will recommend nine months in prison for Jeffrey Bizzack, 59, of Solana Beach, California, who previously served as the president of Colorado-based information technology services company ServiceSource. According to charging documents, Bizzack paid $250,000 in 2017 — including $200,000 to the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer, and $50,000 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS