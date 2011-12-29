Calif. Judge Leans Toward Linking Apple App Store Suits

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing a proposed class action from consumers alleging Apple is monopolizing the App Store market said in an order Thursday that despite objections she was inclined to relate the case to one being brought by app developers, but would give the parties another chance to weigh in. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said in an order that she is leaning toward granting a motion from Apple Inc. that would relate the long-running consumer case that recently returned from the U.S. Supreme Court with one filed by app developers earlier this month. But in the interest of fairness, she said, the parties...

