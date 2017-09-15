9th Circ. Revives Bag Check Pay Suits Against Nike, Converse

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- In decisions penned by visiting New York federal Judge Jed Rakoff, the Ninth Circuit on Friday revived certified class actions accusing Nike and Converse of violating California law by failing to pay workers for time they spend clearing post-shift security checks. The Ninth Circuit on Friday revived suits claiming Nike and Converse failed to pay workers for time they spent having their bags inspected. (AP) A three-judge panel reversed a pair of 2017 rulings that granted Nike and Converse summary judgment in class actions alleging they flouted the California Labor Code by not paying workers for brief periods of time they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS