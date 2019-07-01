The Dashboard Act's Innovative Approach To Data Protection

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT) -- On June 24, 2019, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced the Designing Accounting Safeguards to Help Broaden Oversight and Regulations on Data, or Dashboard, Act, which mandates transparency by major platforms such as Facebook Inc., Google LLC, Amazon.com Inc. and Twitter Inc. regarding the monetization of user data. A bipartisan effort, the bill would require broad disclosures to consumers and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of exactly what data is collected, how it’s used and shared and its worth in dollars and cents. To encourage a uniform approach, the act also authorizes the SEC to...

