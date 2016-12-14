Ex-Platinum CFO Cites Scant Evidence In Acquittal Bid

Law360, New York (June 28, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- An attorney for former Platinum Partners Chief Financial Officer Joseph SanFilippo on Friday told a New York federal jury that prosecutors failed to call a single witness or produce any documents that show he was part of a scheme to defraud investors in the hedge fund management company. Jurors heard the final closing arguments from the defense in the securities fraud trial of SanFilippo, Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht and former co-chief investment officer David Levy, followed by a government rebuttal, and are likely to begin deliberations on Monday. SanFilippo is accused, alongside Nordlicht and Levy, of defrauding investors in Platinum's signature...

