2 Former Platinum Execs Convicted Of Fraud, Ex-CFO Walks

Law360, New York (July 9, 2019, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury convicted two former top executives of Platinum Partners of fraud and conspiracy Tuesday, but acquitted the defunct hedge fund’s ex-chief financial officer of charges stemming from a purported scheme to defraud investors in Platinum’s flagship fund.

Platinum Partners co-founder Mark Nordlicht exits Brooklyn federal court in 2017. Nordlicht and former Platinum co-chief investment officer David Levy were convicted of fraud and conspiracy Tuesday. (Getty)

A jury of nine women and three men deliberated for four days before finding Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht and former co-chief investment officer David Levy guilty of securities fraud, conspiracy to commit...

New York Eastern

December 14, 2016

