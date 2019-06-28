Judge Wants Kid Border Facility Conditions Fixed 'Post Haste'

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday gave the Trump administration two weeks to get living conditions for children being detained at border facilities up to snuff, following reports that kids there are malnourished and living in freezing and unsanitary conditions. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee said that the court has issued several orders making clear that it has found violations to the decades-old class action settlement known as Flores, which set standards of care for migrant kids in government custody, noting that the government need not use "divining tools" to figure out what does and doesn't count as noncompliance. "The court...

