Casino Customer Wins $3M Verdict In Trip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A woman who tripped and fell over a collapsed “wet floor” sign while visiting a Cincinnati casino won a $3 million verdict in her personal injury suit after an Ohio jury found employees failed to use ordinary care to keep her safe. The state court jury agreed Friday with the customer, Lynda Lee Sadowski, that Jack Cincinnati Casino LLC had failed in its duty to keep its premises safe the day Sadowski tripped and broke her kneecap. The eight-member jury unanimously found that the sign was not an “open and obvious danger” that customers could've easily noticed, and that the casino was 100%...

